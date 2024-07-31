Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ at Kamala Harris Rally: ‘Let’s Get This Done, Hotties’

The 2024 Presidential Election is inching closer, which means that the Democratic and Republican nominees are starting to hit the trail harder than ever.

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the election in a shocking turn of events, his Vice President Kamala Harris has officially been endorsed as the Democratic nominee.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/WOTb5LA3LO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Performs at Kamala Harris Rally

Kamala started her campaign trail relatively late. There are less than four months until Election Day. So she has been hitting the road pretty feverishly. Harris’s latest campaign stop was in Atlanta, Georgia. And she had a special guest with her. Grammy-award-winning Rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Femcee performed her hit song “Savage,” while endorsing Harris as the top presidential candidate.

“We’re about to make history!” she exclaimed while performing the song.

“We will do the work of making Kamala Harris not only someone who breaks ties in the Senate but breaks barriers in the Oval Office.”

Vogue Director Apologizes to Meg

Nicki Minaj and Meg Thee Stallion are two of the hottest female rappers in the game. So when they began beefing earlier this year, naturally, fans picked sides.

After Meg dropped her song “Hiss” in January, which appeared to take aim at Nicki, Minaj immediately took to Instagram Live. She called Megan “fragment foot,” referencing the bullet fragments in her foot when Tory Lanez shot her in an altercation several years ago.

That comment prompted Vogue’s entertainment director, Sergio Kletnoy to respond in the comment section.

“Not ‘fragment foot’ lol not even a whole foot?” he wrote.

But that comment led to a lot of backlash from Meg’s fan base which prompted Kletnoy to apologize.

“Everyone who knows me knows I love Nicki, Megan, and so many other musicians,” he said. “I never meant to mock or insult anyone and have always been a fan of both women. My apologies if my comments offended or hurt anyone.”