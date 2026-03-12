Megan Park Gets Incredible Career Boost in Wake of Divorce News

Despite her recent divorce from Tyler Hilton, Megan Park gets an incredible boost in her directorial career as multiple companies engage in a bidding war over her upcoming film project, Die Alive.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros., Sony, Universal, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix are currently looking ot get Dead Alive. Park wrote the script and is set to direct. LuckyChap, a production company ran by Barbie star Margot Robbie as well as Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Milan Popelka, is attached to produce.

The film is described as having a tone that combines Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy and Julia Roberts’ Step Mom. The film follows a woman who discovers that her older boyfriend has a wife and children. They unexpectedly show up at her doorstep one day. Despite the circumstances, the woman finds herself thrust into the role of caring for her boyfriend’s “sassy kids.”

Sources close to the bidding situation stated that the script is “legit funny.”

Park started her Hollywood career as an actress. She was previously known for her role in the ABC Family drama, The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She later appeared in a few Hallmark Christmas films.

Her first feature film as writer-director was The Fallout, which starred Jenna Ortega. The film made its debut at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It was released on HBO Max by New Line Cinema.

Her second feature film as a writer-director was My Old Ass, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It received a limited theatrical release by Amazon MGM Studios in late 2024.

Tyler Hilton Recently Announced His Split From Megan Park

In a January 2026 Instagram post, Hilton announced his split from Parker. The couple has been married for 10 years.

“I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about my family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity,” the One Tree Hill alum explained.

He then shared that he and Parker had decided to end their marriage “some time ago.”

“We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority,” Hilton then stated. “Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”

The couple was first romantically linked in 2006 after meeting on the set of Charlie Bartlett. They got engaged in 2013 and were married in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2019 and their son in 2024.