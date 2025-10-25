Megan Fox & MGK Reportedly Back Together After Dramatic Breakup & Welcoming Baby

Megan Fox and MGK are reportedly a couple again, following the grand entrance of their daughter, Saga Blade.

Videos by Suggest

A source told PEOPLE that Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker) are spending considerable time together as a family.

“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” the alleged insider told the outlet.

The 39-year-old actress is pleased with how the 35-year-old singer has stepped up for her and their baby, according to the insider. The pair welcomed their baby, Saga, in March.

“While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family,” the source continued. “They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways.”

“Things are great now,” the insider added. “He’s amazing with the baby, and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

MGK’s Lost Americana Tour starts November 15 in Orlando, Florida. It’s unknown if Fox and baby Saga will join him.

Megan Fox and MGK Are Already Experienced Parents

Of course, both stars are very experienced parents. MGK has a 16-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Fox shares three children — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9 — with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

The couple met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their relationship quickly turned romantic, leading to their engagement announcement in January 2022. They called it quits in late 2024 shortly after announcing they were expecting their baby.

MGK opened up about his reaction to the criticism he’s faced over the years in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“The hate for me has become so pop culture that it’s almost like that’s automatically what you say to fit in,” the star told the outlet. “That s— doesn’t even mean anything to me. I’ve let it go completely to where I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a joke.”

MGK added, “I’ve realized they’re the conformists – you don’t even hate me for a reason that you can actually think of because all I do is entertain, and entertainment can’t be that serious.”