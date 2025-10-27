Megan Fox Recalls Feeling ‘Lost’ and ‘Angry’ During Her ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Era

More than 15 years after the release of Jennifer’s Body, Megan Fox opens up about her experience during the horror flick’s era.

While appearing at the special screening of the cult classic in Los Angeles over the weekend, Fox spoke about her mental state while making the film. She even recalled feeling lost and angry during the production.

When asked about the piece of advice she would give ot her younger self about the movie, Megan Fox said, “Oh, I don’t know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry and how I was dealing with the fame and that constant… At that time, before we started filming.”

While discussing Jennifer’s Body, Megan Fox recalled how she was treated at the film’s 2009 premiere.

“I just left a premiere for something where I had to go — I’m obligated to go,” she said. “And I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then — the way they would talk to women. I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they’re all shooting. And one guy’s like, ‘Megan, why are you such a b—-?’”

She then said, “And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you’re overrated? The internet says so,’ and I’m just trying to do my job.”

Along with rage and anger towards the paparazzi, Fox said she felt grief and sorrow. “And like I said, being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me.”

Megan Fox Recalled How the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Role Resonated With Her

Meanwhile, Fox spoke about her role in Jennifer’s Body. “I read the script and I think it just resonated with me,” she said. “Because there’s something about that, whether it’s just perceived or not, I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career.”

She further pointed out, “I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame. And so I resonated with those deeper layers of… You know, before she becomes a monster, she’s just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain.”

Fox said the character resonated with her because that’s how she felt she was treated. She noted the role was very healing for her because she was struggling at the time.

“If I had been able to warn myself or give myself advice or have any sort of grounding or clarity, I don’t think you’ve gotten the performance you got,” she added.

Jennifer’s Body follows a high school student who was turned into a succubus by a metal band. The bandmates sacrificed the student as part of a ritual to give themselves fame. However, the ritual goes wrong, and the student goes on a rampage, killing her male classmates.

Starring alongside Fox in the film were Amanda Seyfried and Johnny Simmons.