You Won’t Believe How Much Megan Fox Has Changed Since Her First Red Carpet Appearance

Megan Fox is famous for her red carpet looks, especially over the last few years. The actress has turned heads in goth-inspired outfits and trendy crop tops, and many see her as a fashion inspiration. However, let’s take a look back at Fox’s one of her very first red carpet appearances.

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actress Megan Fox attends the “Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen” premiere at the Loews E-Walk Theater February 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Fox’s First Red Carpet

Fox, who was 18 years old at the time, showed up to the premiere of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in a black floral dress and burgundy fur coat. While the outfit was definitely fashionable at the time (the movie came out in 2004), it definitely doesn’t fit in with Fox’s style today.

Her makeup is also very different. While the actress favors lowkey looks today, usually sporting a bold lip with natural makeup, young Fox was all about having fun with her cosmetics. The actress applied gray shimmery eye shadow and shiny pink lip gloss for the red carpet — and of course, the super-skinny eyebrows that were popular in the 2000s.

Her Rise To Fame

Fox began training in dancing and acting at five years old in her native Tennessee. She also started modeling at age 13. She made her acting debut in 2001 romcom Holiday in the Sun, a Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen film.

Over the next few years, she appeared in shows like What I Like About You and Two and a Half Men, before scoring her feature film debut role in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Fox became a household name after she starred in 2007’s Transformers. Since then, she has starred in cult classics like Jennifer’s Body and blockbusters like This Is 40 and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Romance

While Fox has been a prominent actress for years, she’s now making headlines for a whole new reason. In 2020, she and musician Machine Gun Kelly began dating after she appeared in the music video for his single “Bloody Valentine.” They pair quickly became known for their public declarations of love and strange stories about the relationship.

In January of 2022, the couple announced that they were engaged, in typical Fox-Kelly fashion. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox captioned a video of the proposal. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood”

