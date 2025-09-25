Megachurch Pastor Booted From Ministry In Texas After Confessing To Sin

A megachurch pastor from Texas was kicked out of his ministry after officials discovered he had confessed to a “sexual sin.” According to the Dallas Morning News, John McKinzie announced his resignation from the Collin County megachurch he founded alongside his wife on September 16.

Videos by Suggest

Texas Megachurch Board Kicks Out Pastor For Confessing To “Sexual Sin”

Co-interim lead paster at Hope Fellowship Church, Aaron Alexander, shared this information through a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website. “John admitted to sexual sin and to a pattern of consensual behavior that made him unfit to continue in his role as pastor,” it read.

McKinzie allegedly confessed to this “sexual sin” in a meeting with church leadership. The church’s board even signed the email sent to the outlet.

Currently, we don’t know further details on this sin. The church hasn’t shared any more information “out of respect for the privacy of those involved.” Due to this behavior, the church disqualified McKinzie from returning as a pastor to this church.

The ex-pastor shared his own statement on September 23 about the troubling news. McKinzie claimed to have asked the church to forgive him and to stay committed to Hope Fellowship.

“My actions have disqualified me from spiritual leadership, there is no doubt about that fact,” wrote McKinzie.

Despite his requests, it seems McKinzie won’t be involved in the church anymore. Still, McKinzie said the church was in the “best hands possible” and asked churchgoers to continue attending.

“Please pray, please continue to serve, and please continue to invest so that the mission of Hope can continue like never before,” said McKinzie.

Church Under Media’s Eye Second Time This Year

In an email from Hope Fellowship on Tuesday to its congregants, it said none of the staff knew about McKinzie’s “moral failure” before his admission. “We know you may be experiencing a swirl of emotions – sorrow, confusion, anger, or even disbelief,” it said.

“We grieve not only the sin itself but also the pain and disappointment this brings to our church family and community.”

McKinzie had previously revealed that the church saw an average weekly attendance of between 8,000 and 9,000 people. He shared this news in January when Hope Fellowship told its congregants and media that it removed a student pastor.

This was due to allegations that this student pastor confessed to inappropriate contact with a minor. McKinzie had previously alleged that the ex-student pastor confessed this 10 years ago at a different church.