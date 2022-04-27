Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid’s Son Jack Turns 30, Celebrates On Instagram

Actor Jack Quaid recently celebrated his 30th birthday. He’s known for his roles in the Amazon Prime series The Boys and the newest Scream movie, but did you know the actor has a very famous set of parents?

Quaid’s Superstar Parents

Jack is the son of ’90s stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. The former couple met in 1987, on the set of the sci-fi movie Innerspace. They started dating after starring in another movie together, 1988’s D.O.A.

Quaid and Ryan tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1991. They welcomed Jack the following year. While the pair looked like a perfect couple from the outside, the marriage was damaged by infidelity on both Quaid and Ryan’s parts.

In 2008, Ryan admitted she had an affair with Russell Crowe while still married to Quaid. She also claimed her ex-husband was unfaithful, too. “Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful,” she told InStyle. “I found out more about that once I was divorced.”

“Russell didn’t break up the marriage,” Ryan continued. “He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn’t his fault. I was a mess. I hurt him, too, at the end. I couldn’t be in another long relationship, it wasn’t the time for that. So I got out.”

Meanwhile, Quaid chalked it up to career jealousy. “When we met, I was the big deal. Then my career [stalled] and [hers soared],” he said. “We’d go out on the streets of New York, and it would be like, ‘Meg! Meg!’ And I have to admit it: I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity. I learned from that.”

The couple announced their separation in 2000 and their divorce was finalized the following year. Jack was their only child, and with parents like Quaid and Ryan, it’s no surprise he followed in their footsteps.

Jack’s Acting Career

Jack attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts for three years, before dropping out to start his acting career. His first onscreen role was Marvel, one of the fighters in The Hunger Games. After being part of a huge blockbuster, Jack started appearing in smaller independent films, like Logan Lucky and Plus One.

His role in The Boys has made him a household name. That, plus his star turn in Scream and an upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, has made Jack one of the hottest young actors working today.

