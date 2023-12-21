Meet Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines De Ramon, Photos Leak

A little more than a year after they started dating, it looks like Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are ready to go public about their romance.

According to TMZ, Pitt was spotted with Ramon celebrating his 60th birthday by going to Mother Wolf in Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 19. While most eyes were fixated on Pitt due to his interesting black and gold button-up shirt, Ramon wore a white strapless top with a scarf.

The media outlet further reports that Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon is his first “proper” relationship since his divorce from his second wife, Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie had met on the set of their action-packed film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Although they stated they fell in love during the production, they didn’t officially get together until Pitt and his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, called it quits in 2005.

After nearly a decade of being together, and raising six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014. However, the couple split in 2016 and were officially done in 2019.

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend is a Jewelry Designer Based in Los Angeles

According to her LinkedIn profile, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry in Los Angeles. She previously worked at the retail department of de GRISOGONO in New York City and the jewelry department at Christie’s. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Université de Genève.

Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The couple married in Feb. 2019 and separated in 2022. Wesley was first romantically linked to Ramon in 2018. A rep of the couple told PEOPLE that the decision to separate was mutual. “[It] occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Wesley’s Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev seemed to be the closest to Ramon as she revealed in June 2019 that she and Ramon hung out a lot. “We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

Today reports that following her split from Wesley, Ramon was seen with Brad Pitt at a Bono concert in Nov. 2022. They were photographed while on a trip to Cabo, Mexico in Jan. 2023. She was then seen in Aug. 2023 wearing a necklace with the letter B – which seemed to be a nod to Pitt.