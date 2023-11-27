Meet Aitana López: The Spanish AI Model Raking in $11K a Month

The AI-generated woman has over 124,000 followers on Instagram.

In this day in age, jobs are being taken over by AI technology left and right. Writers and graphic designers are the most vulnerable, but what if we told you that influencers are now at risk?

You read that right. Spanish AI-model and influencer Aitana López is one of the growing number of AI-generated content creators taking over the internet. With Brazil, Japan, and the United States all taking part in this strange use of artificial intelligence, Spain has officially joined the band wagon

Euronews first shared the news following an interview with Rubeñ Cruz, founder of The Clueless, a modeling agency located in Barcelona.

López is an “outgoing” pink-haired 25-year-old woman who has gained more than 124,000 followers on Instagram.

Instagram

Cruz informed Euronews that he designed the AI model due to the challenges faced while working with real models and influencers.

“We started analyzing how we were working and realized that many projects were being put on hold or canceled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues,” he explained.

“We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing,” Cruz added.

A total of 58 photos photos have been shared on López’s Instagram. Additional photos of her dressed in lingerie have also been shared on Fanvue, which is a subscription platform strikingly similar to OnlyFans.



In her recent Instagram Stories, López is shown casually sipping cocktails on a night out and hitting the gym, all captured with the use of Photoshop by the agency.

Instagram

Crus said the AI model has a “personality based on what society likes most,” according to the his interview with Euronews.

The description from the agency’s official website describes the AI as a “strong and determined woman.”

“Aitana Lopez is a strong and determined woman, independent in her actions and generous in her willingness to help others. With boldness and authenticity, she faces challenges and expresses her opinion without reservation, although her complicated humor and self-centeredness sometimes make it difficult to get a smile out of her, showing her complexity. As a content creator, she shines with extroversion, attracting attention with her striking character. As a passionate Scorpio, she highlights her love for video games and her dedication to the fitness lifestyle, evidencing her intensity and care for her physical well-being.”

López makes a little over 1,000 euros per advert and earns between 3,000 euros to 10,000 euros a month. (That’s $11,000 a month, folks!)

This is undeniably odd, but numbers don’t lie. Do you think using AI models are ethical?