‘Mean Girls’ Star Falls Ill: ‘My Body Has Finally Given Out’

A Mean Girls star has been forced to cancel some of her Bite Me Tour performances after she fell ill.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Reneé Rapp opened up about her current health struggles. “In my career, I have never had to do this before – I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” she wrote. “I’ve been pushing through an illness, but my body has finally given out.”

While sharing more details about falling ill, the Mean Girls star wrote, “My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery.”

Rapp then said that her Tampa show has been rescheduled for Nov. 4, while her Atlanta performance will now be held on Nov. 5. “All original tickets will be valid for the new dates,” she pointed out. “Charlotte will stay as scheduled [for Oct. 29].”

Rapp also wrote, “I truly appreciate how much time, planning, and preparation goes into coming to a show. I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things. “

“I love you all and I will see you soon,” she added.

The ‘Mean Girls’ Star Hinted She Was Ill During a Recent Interview

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rapp said she was taking antibiotics while battling a fever. She was doing a sound check at Nationwide Arena in Columbus during the interview.

“It’s whatever, I’ve performed through worse,” she explained about the illness. The singer/actress also recalled a Christmas Eve show she had pushed through despite battling food poisoning.

Rapp has been constantly on the go over the past couple of months. After the release of her sophomore album “Bite Me,” she kicked off her tour. Her first album was released in 2023.

While discussing an alleged hiatus, Rapp said, “The only real break that I took was saying, ‘No, I don’t want ot pjust put out music to put out music.”

Meanwhile, Rapp spoke about critics who have made false conclusions about her. “Sometimes I have to just be fine with me not understanding me or knowing me,” she said. “If I give everyone access to knowing every little part of me, then I don’t have anything left for myself.”

Regarding her current and future plans, Rapp added, “I just want ot make music at this point. Actually, I take that back. I want to do what the f— I want to do.”