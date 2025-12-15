McDonald’s Reveals 70 Special Happy Meal Toys for Disneyland’s Anniversary

Good news for grown-ups who still collect Happy Meal toys and make emotional pilgrimages to Disneyland: To mark its 70th anniversary, Disneyland Resort is teaming up with McDonald’s for a special celebratory Happy Meal.

Finally, something new to add to your shrine of childhood nostalgia!

The Disneyland Resort Happy Meal includes your favorite food, drink, and—wait for it—two Disney toys per meal.

Seventy different Disney-themed toys are up for grabs in honor of the anniversary (yes, you’ll have to eat an ungodly number of Happy Meals as your children weep in the backseat to collect them all), including fan favorites like Maleficent, Stitch, Moana, and Goofy. So, get ready to add to your ever-growing collection of Disney knick-knacks that your kids aren’t allowed to touch.

The collection also includes Star Wars characters and Marvel superheroes alongside Disney animated favorites.

Meanwhile, as seen on Instagram, the commemorative packaging is pure eye candy—complete with a purple bow, a festive winter design, and beloved Disney icons like Mickey and the Magic Castle.

Fans React to McDonald’s and Disneyland’s Happy Meal Collab

Of course, McDonald’s fans in the comments section were ready to unwrap the Disneyland magic.

“Yay! Hip hip hooray! Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Here’s to 70 years of the magic of Disneyland! Cheers!” one totally rational, not at all sad comment read. “Best collab ever,” a second happy meal fan wrote. “I’m so going to collect as many as I can!!!” a third Disney lover declared.

Yet another onlooker declared, “The most magical collection!!”

However, at least one adult in the room stated the obvious.

“That’s a lot of money spent on happy meals,” they observed.

The Disney-themed Happy Meals launched on December 2. Disneyland Resort, which first opened on July 17, 1955, has been celebrating its anniversary all year.