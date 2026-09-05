jack-doherty-arrested-again

Alleged influencer, professional pest, YouTuber, and streamer Jack Doherty has been arrested again.

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The 22-year-old, popular for antagonizing innocent and sometimes possibly fake bystanders and crashing expensive sports cars while live-streaming, was arrested in Florida’s Broward County last night (Sept.4), TMZ reports. He’s charged with domestic violence battery, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, The New York Post offers more details surrounding the incident that put Doherty in the clink. The outlet reports that the arrest stems from the internet personality getting into a physical altercation with a woman in the Riverside Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

Doherty and “a female victim got into a physical dispute inside a residence,” police told The Post. Notably, the female victim was reportedly unharmed in the incident.

Sources close to Doherty told TMZ that his “actions were done in self-defense.”

The influencer’s mugshot from Broward County shows a small cut on his pouting cherubic face. It also appears that his T-shirt’s neckline has been stretched beyond the bounds of being fashionable.

Jack Doherty’s Sept. 4 mugshot following his arrest for domestic violence. (Image via Broward Corrections)



Of course, Doherty, who enjoys over 15 million YouTube followers with over 6.50 billion views, has had other run-ins with the law. Miami Beach Police arrested him last November on “charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest,” per TMZ.

Doherty allegedly challenged the police to a duel before being arrested in the incident.

A file photo of Jack Doherty. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for ALEC Monopoly)

The Post points out that Doherty also has a slew of traffic violations between 2022 and 2026.

Before shifting to “pranks” and “stunts,” Doherty rose to viral internet fame as a preteen for flipping various objects.