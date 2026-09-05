‘Evil Dead’ Legend Bruce Campbell Says He Has 5 Years To Live, ‘Give or Take’

Beloved raconteur, actor, filmmaker, and Evil Dead franchise legend Bruce Campbell revealed he has 5 years to live in his signature charismatic style.

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The 68-year-old, who revealed he was diagnosed with a treatable but incurable form of cancer back in March, got candid about his prognosis on The Adam Carolla Show earlier this week.

“The current thing is a 5-year deal,” Campbell explained to Carolla on the Sept. 3 episode.

“So the prognosis is you have 5 years to live?” Carolla asked.

Campbell, ever the coolest guy in the room, shot back with: “Give or take.”

The Burn Notice actor also went into detail about how he is facing his cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve decided, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it,” he told Carolla. “You can go down a massive rabbit hole. The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have what you have. I wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.

‘Evil Dead’ legend Bruce Campbell on the ‘Adam Carolla Show.’ (Image via YouTube/The Adam Carolla Show)

“It’s a whack-a-mole life, literally,” Campbell, a horror icon for his performance as Ashley Joanna “Ash” Williams across three films, multiple video games, and a TV show in the Evil Dead franchise, continued.

“Cancer compromises s— inside your body,” he admitted. “So then you go, ‘deal with that,’ so then you deal with that. And then you sort of wait for it to then compromise something else. Meanwhile, you’re trying to put out the whole fire.”

Fans Show Their Support for Bruce Campbell: ‘We Love You’

The comments section to The Adam Carolla Show‘s YouTube post of the episode featuring Campbell is filled with support from longtime fans.

“Get well, Bruce. We love you,” one top comment read.

“Also for Mr Campbell! I’m thankful you have been a part of my life for many years of enduring, great entertainment! I’ll keep you in my prayers for your family’s strength,” another fan added. “Bruce is just the coolest most calm and collected man in Hollywood. I wish you health and every happiness!” a third fan offered.

“Legend. Gentleman. Class act. Love him,” yet another fan wrote.

Campbell is currently promoting his latest film, Ernie & Emma, which he wrote, directed, and stars in. The dramedy, about a widower (Campbell) taking a road trip with his wife’s ashes, is currently on tour, with stops in cities including Brooklyn, Dallas, and Chicago through November.

At each stop, Campbell is presenting the film and discussing it afterward.