Fan-Favorite ’80s Game Set to Become a Netflix Series

Netflix is rolling the dice with a classic, spooky game setting beloved by generations of Dungeons & Dragons players.

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The streamer is developing a show based on Ravenloft, the gothic horror setting of D&D, according to Deadline reports. The outlet added that “the series follows the making of the vampire Darklord Strahd von Zarovich, whose story of power, love, obsession, and undead transformation charts his origins from tragic antihero to one of Dungeons & Dragons’ most notorious villains.”

The proposed Netflix series is fittingly titled Ravenloft and will be shepherded by writer/executive producer John August (whose written or co-written several gothic horror projects with King Goth Tim Burton, including Corpse Bride, Dark Shadows and Frankenweenie). Meanwhile, the project will be executive produced by Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón and Hasbro Entertainment.

Ravenloft, created by writers Tracy and Laura Hickman, was first introduced as a module for Advanced Dungeons & Dragons back in 1983. It went on to become one of the game’s most popular settings, with dozens of tie in novels and further modules… so there’s more than enough source material to inspire August.

Dungeons & Dragons Fans React to Netflix Adapting Ravenloft

Meanwhile, the news of the upcoming Netflix show was met with mixed reactions from fans on Reddit.

Many Dungeon masters were pleasantly surprised by the creative team Netflix had assembled.

“Alfonso Cuarón x Dungeons and Dragons is crazy. Here’s hoping he can take that playfully dark energy he brought to his last fantasy movie and crank it up to 11,” one fan wrote. “Alfonso Cuarón is interesting,” another fan echoed.

“August and Cuaron are huge names, and both are esteemed,” a third fan gushed.

However, not all Dungeons & Dragons fans were feeling Netflix taking on their beloved property.

“Netflix has always seemed like the most eager to cancel a show. I’m never happy to see them get something interesting. I’d be surprised if this makes it into an actual first season,” one thief of joy wrote.

“This is huge. But Netflix is too fast to cancel things. So I would rather this be on Apple or Disney, or Amazon even,” another fan echoed.

Here’s hoping Netflix doesn’t let Dungeons & Dragons fans down…