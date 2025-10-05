McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets Are Back With Two New Ghoulish Friends

McDonald’s has brought back its iconic Boo Buckets for Halloween, but some fans are just putting a lid on their excitement.

Videos by Suggest

Snack food aficionado Markie Devo says the Happy Meal pails will haunt us once again, starting October 21. This year features two new faces—Cat and Zombie—joining the ghoulish gang of Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin. The buckets, which moonlight as trick-or-treat bags, come in a spooky spectrum of white, green, orange, red, and black.

“Each bucket features 3 faces, 1 on each side,” Devo detailed in his Instagram post about the new buckets. “Buckets will also Include Stickers, giving folks the chance to customize their bucket to make them look fa-boo-lous!”

McDonald’s first released the buckets in 1986. They returned to restaurants in October 2023, following reintroductions in 2016 and 2022. However, the 2023 return brought up one unaddressed issue that still lingers, according to fans…

McDonald’s Fans Vent with a List of Complaints About This Year’s Boo Buckets

In the comments on Marie Devo’s post, McDonald’s fans celebrated the return of Boo Buckets but raised a recurring complaint: why doesn’t the fast-food chain include lids for the Halloween buckets like they used to?

“The cheap ‘lids’ on these things are such a joke. Just buy vintage,” one top comment read. “Why is it so hard for them to replicate the originals?” a second fast food fan wondered. “We literally just want the old ones again,” a third onlooker lamented.

“OK, at least the designs on the front are cute, but what the heck, why can’t they put the topper on it? It would be way cuter with the lid. I would pay an extra buck for it, and also, it should be available starting at least the second week of October, sheesh,” another fan bemoaned.

“I would actually go out and buy several. I like the expansion to cat and zombie – BUT I want an actual lid…. So sadly I won’t get any…” yet another Boo Bucket lover declared.

However, Boo Bucket fans didn’t end their list of complaints there.

“Starting 10/21?! That seems way late,” one onlooker noted of the beloved buckets’ release date.

“I thought the same thing,” another Boo Bucket fan agreed. “Should be the whole month, just like sooo many other places are doing.”

Boo Buckets are available nationwide at McDonald’s starting October 21st with a Happy Meal, while supplies last.