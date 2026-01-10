McDonald’s Bets on Giant Burgers and ‘Secret Menu’ Nostalgia to Win Over Customers in 2026

McDonald’s is reportedly supersizing its burgers, leaning into viral menu hacks, and serving up a side of nostalgia to get you through its doors in 2026.

According to The Daily Mail, the burger behemoth just made the Big Arch—a massive double-patty burger—a permanent menu item in the UK and Ireland. The burger features two beef patties, three slices of cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, and a new tangy Big Arch sauce, all sandwiched between a poppy and sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s may be planning a US rollout, according to The Daily Mail, but the company has not confirmed if or when it will happen.

Meanwhile, burger lovers weren’t entirely pleased with the price of the deluxe offering. When the Big Arch became a permanent menu item overseas, its price increased from £7.99 to £8.79 (around $10 to $11), with a medium meal costing over £10, or approximately $13.

“It’s all a rip-off,” one person declared on social media, reacting to Snackolator’s Instagram announcement of the new Big Arch.

Opinions have been a mixed bag, with some critics saying the sauce on the massive burger doesn’t quite live up to the classic Big Mac flavor.

“It was the messiest burger I’ve ever had,” another Instagram user chimed in, though they admitted it was overall “decent.”

“It’s very onion-forward,” another burger aficionado added.

McDonald’s Reportedly Plans to Introduce a ‘Secret Menu’ and a Pokémon-themed Happy Meal

McDonald’s is also introducing a “secret menu” internationally, featuring viral social media food hacks as limited-time items. However, a U.S. launch has not been confirmed.

The secret menu features mashups like the Surf N’ Turf burger, a Chicken Cheeseburger, and the returning Chicken Big Mac. Novelty items such as an Espresso Milkshake, an Apple Pie Mini McFlurry, and a standalone Big Mac dipping sauce are also included.

Meanwhile, reports suggest a Pokémon-themed Happy Meal could also be coming to the U.S. soon to celebrate the gaming franchise’s 30th anniversary. While the collaboration remains unconfirmed, The Street reported that the promotion may feature themed packaging and Pokémon trading cards.