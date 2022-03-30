‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call For Mayim Bialik To Be Fired, Demand Former Frontrunner Replace Her

The controversy surrounding Jeopardy! hosts is still ongoing, with fans of the show now demanding that Mayim Bialik, who has performed hosting duties off and on over the last few months, be fired from the game show.

Viewers Slam Bialik, Brand Her ‘Not Funny’

Bialik has not appeared on the show in quite some time, with former contestant Ken Jennings splitting duties with the actress. However, the actress recently hosted Jeopardy! again, and fans of the game show were not pleased.

“Why is Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy again?” one person tweeted. “She is not funny, she has more money than most TV personalities, she endorses a terrible product and should concentrate on other things rather than hosting Jeopardy which she is terrible at. Please bring back Ken Jennings!”

@Jeopardy Please post on here when @missmayim is OFF Jeopardy so I can start watching again. I refuse to watch the show while she is a host ever again. Post on twitter when she is DONE so I can watch again please. #NotAHost #Stinks #CantWatchJeopardyNow — Terry (@just_me_terry) March 28, 2022

Another viewer wrote, “@Jeopardy Please post on here when @missmayim is OFF Jeopardy so I can start watching again. I refuse to watch the show while she is a host ever again. Post on twitter when she is DONE so I can watch again please. #NotAHost #Stinks #CantWatchJeopardyNow”

Specific Criticisms Of The Host

The viewers who don’t like her hosting style have very specific complaints against Bialik. “Ken Jennings keeps improving as Jeopardy host, while Mayim Bialik just seems to get worse,” someone tweeted. “For instance, tonight, toward the end, when a contestant asked ‘What is auto racing?’ instead of ‘What is drag racing?’ Mayim should have responded ‘Be more specific,’ not ‘Wrong!’”

Ken Jennings keeps improving as Jeopardy host, while Mayim Bialik just seems to get worse. For instance, tonight, toward the end, when a contestant asked "What is auto racing?" instead of "What is drag racing?" Mayim should have responded "Be more specific," not "Wrong!" — James McCaffery (@jwmccaffery) March 30, 2022

Another fan pointed out, “While she’s nowhere near as bad as she was when she first started when she would giggle and laugh when nothing was remotely humorous, Mayim Bialik is still, for me, a far inferior host to Ken Jennings.”

Bialik’s Supporters

However, Bialik seems to have just as many supporters as she does haters. “Sooooooo happy that @missmayim is back hosting @Jeopardy !!!!!” one person tweeted. “I love seeing her on the show, she’s an amazing host #Jeopardy #MayimOnJeopardy”

Another fan wrote, “Mayim Bialik is brilliant, awesome, has a beautiful speaking voice, never mumbles the last word of a phrase like someone else does and I will always prefer her as the Jeopardy host.”

Mayim Bialik is brilliant, awesome, has a beautiful speaking voice, never mumbles the last word of a phrase like someone else does and I will always prefer her as the Jeopardy host — Ginger Shows (@Medicinewoman80) March 30, 2022

Jeopardy! has not yet announced who will be named permanent host, or if they’ll continue to have Bialik and Jennings trade off hosting duties. However, it’s clear that fans of the show feel very strongly one way or another about who will end up taking over as host.

