How Did Mayim Bialik Meet Boyfriend Jonathan Cohen? Inside Their Relationship

Most people know Mayim Bialik for playing Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory and for sharing Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings. She’s also the host of Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, a podcast that focuses on mental health and wellness issues. But what you may not know is that the actress is currently dating Jonathan Cohen, who serves as co-host and executive producer of the podcast. If you’ve been in the dark about this juicy news, read on to get the lowdown on Bialik’s boyfriend.

How Bialik And Cohen Met

According to MBB‘s official website, Bialik and Cohen met over a decade ago at a kid’s birthday party. At the time, the former Blossom star was married to her first husband, Michael Stone, so sparks didn’t fly. When Bialik announced her split from Stone in 2012 (after nine years of marriage), the mom of two made it clear she took the separation very seriously.

“Divorce is terribly sad, painful, and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly,” Bialik wrote in a statement (as reported by E! News). “The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that’s what we are focusing on.”

While we don’t know exactly when Bialik and Cohen reconnected and started dating, we do know it was years after her divorce. In 2018, Bialik penned a post for Grok Nation in which she talked openly about a breakup she went through with someone who was clearly not Jonathan Cohen. So we know the pair got together sometime between 2018 and 2021.

They Co-Host A Podcast Together

Bialik and Cohen dropped the first episode of Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown in January of 2021. The actress has been open about her struggles with mental health and says that she and her beau were inspired to start the podcast after dealing with all the emotional difficulties that come along with the pandemic.

“To be honest, 2020 was a beast of a year, and my partner Jonathan and I have a shared passion for mental illness and mental illness education,” she said in a 2021 interview with Forbes. “So many more people have either occurrences of mental health challenges or they were experiencing intense anxiety for the first time in their life. So many people didn’t even know what to call it or what it was or what you could do about it. So we decided to start a podcast.”

In addition to being Bialik’s main squeeze, Cohen is highly qualified to co-host Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown. He has a Master of Fine Arts degree and over 20 years of training in mindfulness and healing and is the co-founder of Lotic AI, a behavior change company that fuses technology and mental well-being. He’s also a dad and the founder of The Stories Company, which uses ”uses storytelling, media, technology, and design to model probable futures.” On the podcast’s website, he’s described as a “writer, poet, producer, father and futurist who imagines and designs new applications of technology.”



Sounds like these two are perfect for each other!