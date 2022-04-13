Mayim Bialik Fans Accuse Fox News Of Running Fake Ads Featuring The ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Mayim Bialik isn’t the most popular Jeopardy! host, but a series of misleading ads are claiming fans of the game show are “up in arms” over pending allegations. What’s the real story?

Fake Ads Refer To ‘Allegations Pending Against Mayim Bialik’

Recently, people have been seeing Facebook ads that lead to a website that sells Premium Jane CBD, Serenity CBD Gummy, Smilz CBD Gummies, or other CBD gummies products. The site, made up to look like the Fox News webpage, is also using pictures of Bialik in an effort to make it seem like she is endorsing their product.

The ad copy is just as confusing. “Jeopardy fans are up in arms over the allegations pending against Mayim Bialik,” the ads read. “Here is all the information available to the public at the moment.”

Dear Facebook, I have literally asked for this ad to be hidden 4 times now (going in 5) and you keep bringing it back to… Posted by Marc Perreault on Sunday, April 3, 2022

To be clear, there are no pending allegations of any kind against Bialik at the moment. People online have tried to report the ad and get it taken down, but it can still be seen on Facebook. “Dear Facebook,” one person wrote. “I have literally asked for this ad to be hidden 4 times now (going on 5) and you keep bringing it back to my feed. Every 4 posts is this freaking ad. I’ve blocked it as ‘repetitive’ and you keep showing it.”

Bialik: Ads Are ‘Not Real’

The game show host has also tried to get the false ads taken down, but has so far been unsuccessful. “There are many untrue things floating around the internet about many public figures, but I want to address one about me that looks very authentic but is indeed a hoax,” Bialik wrote on Instagram.

“I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind,” she continued. “And do not plan to do so at any point in the future. I have tried to get this removed to no avail. It’s not real.” The actress’ followers commented their relief at knowing the ads were faked.

“My mother will be very relieved to see this as she didn’t believe me when I told her it’s not true!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “The fact it says it cured a person’s dementia was the red flag for me.”

What’s even weirder is that some of the links under the headlines about “allegations” against Bialik lead to a variety of different websites. One user said they clicked the link, and it brought them to Amazon. Another said they were led to a Bangladeshi clothing company’s website.

Here we have a sponsored ad from a Bangladeshi clothing house referring obliquely to 'allegations' against Bialik. The ad includes a link and pitch for an unrelated company that manufactures Pilates equipment. pic.twitter.com/HjItcgpGCp — Andrew (he/him) (@eraserbones) April 4, 2022

Bialik is undeniably a controversial figure in the Jeopardy! world, and it looks like these fake ads referring to “pending allegations” against her are just the internet’s way of capitalizing on people’s dislike of the game show host.

More News From Suggest

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Under Fire For ‘Liking’ An Offensive Tweet



‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Accuse Champion Of ‘Being Drunk’



‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral For Being A Doppelganger Of Steve Martin