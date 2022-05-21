‘Jeopardy! Fans Split Over Mayim Bialik Hosting ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Fans of Jeopardy! will be getting double the dose of their favorite game show. ABC just announced that they’re adding Celebrity Jeopardy! to their 2022-23 lineup, and fans are wondering if controversial part-time host Mayim Bialik will be making a move to the spin-off show.

Will Bialik Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Spin-Off?

A press release announcing the production of Celebrity Jeopardy! stated, “A host will be announced at a later date,” but viewers of the game show are already hypothesizing that Bialik will host the program.

One of the reasons some think that the part-time Jeopardy! host will be making the move? Bialik often hosts specials and spin-offs of the popular competition show. ABC chief Craig Erwich didn’t confirm or deny any rumors about Bialik possibly hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!.

“It’s really just about the details of the announcement,” Erwich told Variety. “And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn’t read anything into it.” Fans are already voicing their reactions to the news, though, and many are excited at the prospect of a show change for Bialik.

Ken is good as host of Jeopardy but my choice is Mayim. She pulls it off with grace, intellect and personality. — Nan C (@MomentInnThyme) May 18, 2022

“Yay! Looking forward to the show and Mayim hosting,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Ken is good as host of Jeopardy but my choice is Mayim. She pulls it off with grace, intellect and personality.”

Fan Reactions To The Rumors

Ken Jennings is another part-time Jeopardy! host, and many fans of the show are extremely vocal about their preference for him over Bialik. The Big Bang Theory actress is often the subject of internet anger, with viewers criticizing the way she asks questions, the clothes she wears, and her general attitude on the show.

Even though nothing has been confirmed, Bialik haters are already getting mad about the rumors that she might have a full-time hosting position on either version of the game show. “She’s the worst,” someone tweeted. “Everything she says if fed to her by an earpiece.”

She's the worst. Everything she says if fed to her by an earpiece — Darkwing Duck (@ZorroTheAvenger) May 18, 2022

Bialik does have some fans, though, and they are excited to hear that she could possibly have a full-time hosting gig on Celebrity Jeopardy!. “I truly don’t get the hate for Mayim Bialik’s hosting,” one fan tweeted. “She’s done a good job. Ken’s done a good job. It doesn’t matter that one needs to be host over the other. It’s just a game show.”

There’s no official word yet on whether Bialik will be the permanent host of Celebrity Jeopardy!, or if Jennings will get the spot, but it’s safe to say that Jeopardy! fans and Bialik haters will have complaints either way.

