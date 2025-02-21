Matthew Perry’s Shocking Death to Be Investigated in Upcoming Peacock Documentary

Nearly a year and a half after Matthew Perry suddenly passed away, the Friends star’s shocking death is to be investigated in an upcoming Peacock documentary.

Videos by Suggest

In the Peacock documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, viewers will hear and see more details about the actor’s final days, as well as the investigation into his death. It will also explore Perry’s longtime struggles with addiction.

The documentary will also reveal more details about the five people charged during the investigation. Among those who were charged were Perry’s assistant, two medical doctors, and an alleged drug dealer known as “the Ketamine Queen.”

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’s description reads, “The special explores the case as two of the defendants, who have pleaded not guilty, await trial.”

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 25, through Peacock.

Sources Say Matthew Perry’s Life Was ‘Overtaken By Addiction’ While ‘Hollywood Is Full of Enablers’

In the Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy preview, sources tell the Peacock documentary interviewers about how the actor’s life was overtaken by addiction because “Hollywood is full of enablers.”

“They really preyed on somebody vulnerable,” one source says. “He was doing so well. Everyone thought he was clean and sober. That’s when we knew that there’s way more to this story.”

Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, who is investigating Perry’s death, made an appearance in the documentary.

“He had died as a result of ketamine,” Estrada explained. “The defendants have all been charged. Three of them have pled guilty and will be cooperating. Two remain.”

Estrada then added, “The allegations show a trained doctor is injecting Mr. Perry in parking lots. We used to blame [the] victim. We don’t do that anymore.”