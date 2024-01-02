matthew-mcconaughey-goes-viral-for-heated-reaction-at-texas-game

Unable to keep his composure, actor Matthew McConaughey made headlines for his front-row seat reaction to the Texas Longhorns’ performance against the Washington Huskies at the 2024 Sugar Bowl game on Monday (Jan. 1).

According to the New York Post, McConaughey endured a lot of emotions during the game as he cheered on the team from the sidelines. The actor, known for his Longhorn devotion, was seen hyping Texas players, slapping helmets, and cheering on. However, things took a turn when the Huskies (14-0) beat the Longhorns (12-2) 37-31.

Matthew McConaughey’s reaction to the intense game was caught on video throughout the event.

Kenny Mayne says that Matthew McConaughey is "illegally inside in the players' box" on the Texas sideline. 😂 #CFP pic.twitter.com/Lf1ecYwiiK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Following the end of the rough game, McConaughey took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support for the Longhorns. “What a journey this season,” he declared. “Didn’t end how we wanted, proud of this [Texas Football] team – hats off to the Huskies.”

Others quickly agreed with Matthew McConaughey as they responded to his post. “Longhorns did great this year. Big achievement. Still proud of them. Hookem \m/ for life.”

However, not everyone was as supportive of Matthew McConaughey’s comments. Many critics responded to the post. “No hats off to them,” one critic stated. “They are low-class. Their WRs were unsportsmanlike (a horns down after a TD and other things I saw too numerous to mention).”

Before they took to the field, the Texas Longhorns football team received an inspirational speech from the most well-known Longhorns fan, Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey, who is also the “Minister of Culture” at Texas, opened up about the challenges the team was about to face. “We got a big offense coming in here,” he declared. “[The] secondary is going to be tested all day.”

Matthew McConaughey continued by encouraging the defense line to do what they came there to do “and then some.”

McConaughey further praised the receiver and offense line’s blocking and said it was a key element to winning the game. “Take that mentality into the game,” he said. “[And] run them out of New Orleans, move onto the next one.”

He went on to add, “Hook’ em” before ending his speech.

McConaughey has been keeping a close eye on the Longhorns the entire season. During an appearance on TODAY in September 2023, he couldn’t help but talk about Texas’ big win over Alabama days before.

“Alabama has been the gold standard for 15 years. We go there the year before we’re about to join the SEC at that table,” McConaughey declared. “We go to their stadium Bryant-Denny…and we beat ’em, and we beat ’em straight. It’s not one of those wins where you go ‘Well, we could’ve,’ no. We won, okay?”