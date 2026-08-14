Comedian Speaks Out On Divorce From Wife of 18 Years

Comedian Tom Segura has spoken publicly for the first time about his divorce from fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, describing the end of their 18-year marriage as a painful and emotional experience.

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Segura addressed the split during the August 12 episode of the couple’s Your Mom’s House podcast, titled Your Dad’s House. He called the divorce a “horrible experience” and described the breakup as “emotionally, a rollercoaster.” He said his emotions change several times a day and acknowledged that the situation has proved difficult.

“Your emotions change many times a day,” he said. “You don’t feel the same all the time. It’s really tough on you.”

Why Christina Pazsitzky Spoke About Their Divorce Before Tom Segura

The 47-year-old comedian also addressed criticism over his decision not to join Pazsitzky, 50, for the previous episode in which she discussed their separation.

Segura simply said the couple had recorded podcast episodes separately for a long time. Because Pazsitzky’s episode came first, she addressed the split first, he explained.

News of the couple’s separation emerged in July after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share two sons, Ellis, 10, and Julian, 8. They have also built a professional partnership through their podcast and YMH Studios, the network they co-founded.

Pazsitzky addressed the divorce publicly on the August 5 episode of the podcast. She became emotional while discussing the end of their relationship and said they had tried for several years to save their marriage for their children and family.

“We gave it all we could, but we just couldn’t work things out,” Pazsitzky said.

She also described their 20 years together as a successful marriage and highlighted the family and careers they built during their relationship.

Segura said the couple remains on good terms despite the split. He rejected any suggestion that their co-parenting relationship has become hostile and said they communicate every day.

“We’re not combative,” Segura said. “I support Christina in everything she does, [and] she supports me.”

Segura ended his discussion by making clear that he does not intend to provide further public commentary about the divorce. “This is it for me,” he said. “I’m not gonna talk about this,” he said.