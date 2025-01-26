Matthew McConaughey Shows off Controversial Childhood NFL Merch Ahead of Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game

Just before the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in the NFC Championship, Matthew McConaughey took to social media to showcase his controversial childhood NFL merch.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), McConaughey posted a photo of himself holding a child’s Washington Redskins letterman jacket. “Hailing since 1974,” he declared in the post.

X users quickly reacted to Matthew McConaughey’s NFL merch, noting that the team has since removed the “Redskins” name and mascot.

“Imagine calling yourself a real fan and then calling them the commanders. Pathetic,” one X user stated.

Another X user was holding out hope that the team would revert back to the controversial name someday. “Can’t wait for them to change the name back.”

The former Washington team decided to drop “Redskins” after decades of protests over the sensitive nature of the name towards Indigenous people. In early 2022, the team announced its new name, the Washington Commanders, which featured a new logo and uniforms. The team’s then-president, Jason Wright, spoke about the change during an appearance on Today.

“It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans,” he explained at the time. “And it’s something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define the DMV [the District, Maryland, and Virginia] in this community.”

The team’s colors, burgundy and gold, stayed the same, and the logo centered on a capital “W.” The uniforms also had elements of the D.C. flag.

The team that wins tonight’s game will play against the ALC Champions during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Matthew McConaughey Revealed He Became A Washington Commanders’ Fan At the Age of 4

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Matthew McConaughey said his love for the Washington Commanders began at a very young age.

“When you‘re 4 years old, watching Westerns with your dad, and you find yourself rooting for the Indians versus the Cowboys,” McConaughey explained. “And then, when your favorite food‘s hamburgers and you got a middle linebacker, No. 55, who’s now in the hall of fame called Chris Hanburger. When you’re 4 years old … that’s already two for two.”

McConaughey noted that the only time he was allowed to stay up past 8:30 p.m. on Monday nights was so that he could watch the NFL team play. He also admitted he snuck out of church early on Sundays to listen to the games on the radio in his parent’s car.



