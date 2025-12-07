Matthew Lillard Reacts to Quentin Tarantino’s Negative Remark About Him

Fan-favorite Matthew Lillard had the perfect reaction after Quentin Tarantino threw some unexpected shade his way in a recent interview.

The Pulp Fiction director recently made headlines after voicing his distaste for a few prominent actors in a recent episode of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.

While naming his top 10 movies of the 21st century, the filmmaker called Paul Dano “the weakest male actor in SAG” while praising There Will Be Blood (his No. 5 pick). As for Midnight in Paris (No. 10), he loved Woody Allen’s work but admitted he “really can’t stand Owen Wilson.”

During his There Will Be Blood rant, Tarantino casually threw in some opinions about actors he’s not a fan of—and somehow, Matthew Lillard got dragged into it. “I don’t care for [Dano], I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard,” the Django Unchained director declared.

Meanwhile, during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Lillard—beloved for his roles in Scream, SLC Punk, the Scooby-Doo franchise, and Five Nights at Freddy’s—shared his candid thoughts on Tarantino’s harsh words.

“Quentin Tarantino said this week he didn’t like me as an actor,” Lillard said in fan footage from the event, sparking boos from the crowd.

“Eh, whatever. Who gives a s—,” he deadpanned.

Matthew Lillard Admits Quentin Tarantino’s Remarks ‘Hurt’

However, after the boos stopped, Lillard admitted that Tarantino’s remarks had affected him.

“It hurts your feelings. It f—in’ sucks,” he confessed. “And you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.”

Although Lillard is deeply appreciated by his fans, he mentioned that he doesn’t receive A-list treatment outside of convention events.

“I’m very popular in this room,” the 55-year-old pointed out. “I’m not very popular in Hollywood. Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.”

This prompted an audience member to belt out, “We love you!”

“Thank you,” Lillard shot back.

Of course, Lillard is more popular and busier than ever. He currently stars in the hit horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, now playing in theaters. He also recently appeared in Mike Flanagan’s film The Life of Chuck, based on a Stephen King story, alongside Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill.

Lillard’s also set to appear in the upcoming Scream 7 and the next season of Daredevil: Born Again.