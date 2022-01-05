Matt Damon’s Crypto Ad Called ‘Worst Of All Time,’ Blasted Online

Matt Damon recently appeared in an advertisement for cryptocurrency which has unleashed a wave of backlash against the actor, which isn’t the first time in the last year he’s courted controversy. Cryptocurrency is already a controversial subject, with some accusing the practice of being unsustainable, both economically and environmentally. Damon’s status as the currency’s spokesperson doesn’t seem to have endeared him to very many fans.

Matt Damon’s Crypto Ad Receives Backlash

Though the ad has been running for about two months by now, people have just begun noticing Matt Damon’s ad extolling the virtues of cryptocurrency. The ad, which is just under a minute long, is captioned “Fortune Favors The Brave,” and Damon begins a long monologue about human history and achievements.

“History is filled with almosts,” Damon explains while walking through a long, digital hallway. As he speaks, a ship materializes next to him. “With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much,” the Good Will Hunting star continues. “Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” Damon adds, passing by digital re-creations of mountain climbers, the maiden flight of the Wright Brothers, and astronauts preparing to enter space.

Of these historical moments, Damon says, “these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave.”

Crypto Falls Flat In Damon’s Ad

The ad was clearly trying to inspire potential buyers to consider making an investment in cryptocurrency by alluding to all the great achievements of humankind that would have been impossible without someone taking great risk. The intentions of the ad appear to have fallen flat, however, as many online have widely panned the science fiction-themed ad spot. The response on Twitter, though oddly delayed, was harsh, to say the least.

Matt Damon doing a crypto ad. Jesus Christ does he not have enough money already pic.twitter.com/mS3tUgJ6HT — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 3, 2022

Is the Matt Damon crypto commercial the worst ad of all time? — Jack (@jrams12) January 1, 2022

I don't know nearly enough about crypto to say whether it's a scam but those Matt Damon ads have thoroughly convinced me it's a scam — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) December 27, 2021

saddest thing about Matt Damon's macho-baiting crypto pitch where the viewer must ACT NOW or he's a weak pussy is that this is a top 3 classic pitch all financial schemes have used to goad men into forking over their paltry savings. Nothing has changed in 150 years — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 3, 2022

Even in the YouTube comment section for the ad, the response was less than glowing. In response to the video’s “Fortune Favors The Brave” tagline, one user wrote, “The problem is that misfortune also favors the brave.” Another commented, “This brings to mind other words that have been whispered even before the Romans: ‘A fool and his money are soon parted.’”

It remains to be seen whether cryptocurrency will continue to take off or if it will collapse in on itself, but it seems like it’s here to stay for now. Other celebrities, like Snoop Dogg and Kim Kardashian, have also endorsed crypto. We’ll have to wait and see if future celebrities also receive backlash over their support of crypto. There has been backlash against celebrities who’ve endorsed NFTs, like Reese Witherspoon, so it’s not a stretch of the imagination.