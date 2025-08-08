‘MasterChef’ Alum Dies in Car Crash: Yanin Campos Was 38

Influencer and former MasterChef contestant Yanin Campos has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Campos, a contestant from season four of the popular cooking competition series, died on August 4 in a car accident. Her brother, Raúl, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post. She was just 38 years old.

“To family and friends,” Raúl wrote in Spanish on Wednesday. “We inform and mourn the death of my sister Yanin Campos.”

Raúl also shared that Yanin’s family held a wake on August 4 at Hernández Funeral Home for loved ones to say goodbye to the content creator.

Campos was driving in Chihuahua, Mexico, on August 2 when she collided with a parked vehicle at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security, as reported by El Financiero.

The influencer was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries two days later. Authorities are investigating whether speeding or distracted driving caused the crash.

Yanin Campos Spun Her ‘MasterChef’ to Become a Popular Influencer

Yanin rose to prominence in 2018 after showcasing her culinary skills on MasterChef México, where she earned a sixth-place finish. Although she didn’t claim the top prize, her talent didn’t go unnoticed. The following year, she was invited back for MasterChef México: La Revancha (Spanish for “The Revenge”), where she competed once again against several familiar faces from her season.

After her time as a TV chef, Yanin shifted her focus to creating lifestyle content on social media. She gained significant traction on TikTok, where her comedic videos amassed nearly 100,000 followers. Fans flooded the comments section of her latest TikTok post to share their heartbreak and condolences.

“Life can end in an instant,” one onlooker wrote in Spanish. “I don’t know about you, but realizing that is so impactful, at least for me…”

“Rest in peace, Yanin 🥺 your videos were my support to keep going during the pandemic,” another fan wrote.