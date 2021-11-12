Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Life

Massive Recall On Trader Joe’s Chicken Patties

Almost 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties, primarily sold at Trader Joe’s, are being recalled

By India McCarty
November 12, 2021 | 10:06 a.m. CST
the sign at the front of a Trader Joes
(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com)

Almost 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties, primarily sold at Trader Joe’s, are being recalled for possibly containing bone fragments. 

Bones In The Burgers

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a press release that the problem was discovered by the manufacturer after “consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product.”

The Trader Joe’s products being recalled are two frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

What To Do If You Have The Recalled Chicken In Your Fridge

Customers are encouraged to toss the recalled products or to return them to the store. Both products were sold nationwide, produced in August and September of this year. 

Trader Joe’s isn’t the only brand dealing with recall issues this year. Little Debbie had to recall their Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites because they might have contained undeclared pecans, while Tastykake recalled cupcakes and krimpets after finding out they might contain metal fragments. Serenade Foods also dealt with a chicken recall after Salmonella outbreaks.

The USDA said there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.” 

The specific lot codes being recalled are:

  • Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label
  • Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label
  • Chicken items with EST. P-8276 printed near the USDA mark of inspection

Trader Joe’s has not commented on the recall as of this writing.

More Trending News

Packaged pastries at a gas station.Popular Packaged Cupcakes Recalled Due To Potentially Containing Metal Pieces
An order of Arby's curly cue friesArby’s Is Selling French Fry-Flavored Vodka And We Are Wondering Who Asked For This
Side by side images of ina garten's cauliflower toast and Garten chopping cauliflower.Ina Garten’s Cauliflower Toast May Have You Replacing Your Go-To Avocado Toast
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.