Massive Recall On Trader Joe’s Chicken Patties

Almost 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties, primarily sold at Trader Joe’s, are being recalled for possibly containing bone fragments.

Bones In The Burgers

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a press release that the problem was discovered by the manufacturer after “consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product.”

The Trader Joe’s products being recalled are two frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

What To Do If You Have The Recalled Chicken In Your Fridge

Customers are encouraged to toss the recalled products or to return them to the store. Both products were sold nationwide, produced in August and September of this year.

Trader Joe’s isn’t the only brand dealing with recall issues this year. Little Debbie had to recall their Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites because they might have contained undeclared pecans, while Tastykake recalled cupcakes and krimpets after finding out they might contain metal fragments. Serenade Foods also dealt with a chicken recall after Salmonella outbreaks.

The USDA said there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

The specific lot codes being recalled are:

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label

Chicken items with EST. P-8276 printed near the USDA mark of inspection

Trader Joe’s has not commented on the recall as of this writing.