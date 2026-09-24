Massive Pop Star and Miss Universe Contestant Split After a Decade Together

After nearly a decade together, reggaeton singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, former Miss Universe contestant Valentina Ferrer, have ended their relationship.

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Ferrer announced the split in an Instagram Stories post, People reported.

“After sharing so many years and important moments together, José and I have decided to take separate paths,” she wrote in the post, which was written in Spanish.

She went on to write that the breakup “has been a decision made from love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family. Our priority will continue to be always accompanying Río with all our love.”

Rio is the couple’s five-year-old son, who was born in 2021.

Ferrer asked fans to give her and Balvin privacy as they work through this new chapter in their lives.

“We are going through this process calmly and deeply appreciate the understanding and respect toward this very personal moment for us,” she said.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are seen arriving to the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on Oct. 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

According to People, days before her announcement, Ferrer raised eyebrows by posting a video on TikTok featuring breakup anthem “Alguien Que Te Amaba” by Karol G.

But just because their relationship ended doesn’t mean there is bad blood between the former couple.

Days after Ferrer’s announcement, Balvin penned a heartfelt Instagram post for her birthday.

“Today I celebrate your life, Vale,” he wrote in the post, which is in Spanish. “I celebrate the woman you are—your light, your strength, the way you love, your wisdom and that heart of yours that makes life more beautiful for those fortunate enough to know you.”

The post includes two throwback pictures of Ferrer, including a childhood photo. He also shared a picture of her with Rio.

“Thank you for giving me the greatest gift in life: Río. Watching you be his mom is one of the things I admire most about you. There are people who deserve all the flowers—not just for what they do, but for who they are. And today, all the flowers are for you.”

“May God watch over you, bless you, and return to you, multiplied, all the love and light you give. Happy birthday, Vale.”