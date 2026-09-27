‘Entirely Unexpected’ Death of Beloved Drummer Shocks Loved Ones: Details on Chris Sutherland’s Passing

A beloved drummer from the rock and theatrical worlds has suddenly passed away.

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Chris “Suds” Sutherland died on Sept. 19, according to family and friends. Sutherland worked with bands including Streetheart and SAGA and contributed to the orchestras of productions like The Notebook: The Musical.

His wife, Tina Faye, broke the news via Instagram last week, noting the death was sudden.

“Friends. It’s with the saddest possible heart that I share that our beloved Chris Sutherland passed away last night. It was entirely unexpected,” Faye wrote. “More information will be shared as we know later. Thank you for all your love. I am safely surrounded by many people who love me dearly.”

Friends have launched a GoFundMe to help Faye during this trying time. As of press time, the public has raised $25,000 CAD of the campaign’s $35,000 goal.

Jeff Neill, who worked with Sutherland in Streetheart, shared further details of the beloved musician’s death. The passing occurred while Sutherland and Faye were traveling, with the drummer suddenly falling unconscious. An official cause of death was not disclosed.

“Chris passed suddenly in Detroit while travelling with his wife Tina Faye on their way back to New York after a visit in Toronto,” Neill . “They were overnighting in Detroit when Chris lost consciousness and the emergency team were unable to resuscitate him in his hotel room. We are all devastated by this news.”

The Notebook: The Musical also issued a statement in reaction to Sutherland’s passing: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of a beloved member of the Notebook family. Chris Sutherland, a talented musician in our touring orchestra, passed away this weekend. Our deepest sympathies go out to Chris’s friends and family, and we send all our love to his wife, Tina. The Notebook is all about the memories we carry with us, and we will always carry the memories Chris gave us the gift of having.”