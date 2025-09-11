Massive Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 6, Injures 90

A huge gas tanker exploded in Mexico City, killing six people and injuring 90 others. This horrific accident occurred on Wednesday, September 10, according to CNN.

The tanker truck carrying over 13,000 gallons of fuel exploded while on a major highway in Iztapalapa, ABC News reported. The blast burned over two dozen vehicles, burning the clothes and skin of many of the survivors.

Many of the injured victims suffered from second and third-degree burns. The city’s government announced that the death toll rose to six people. Meanwhile, most of the wounded individuals remain in critical condition in local hospitals. They have only discharged 10 people as of Wednesday morning.

“This is a horrible accident,” said Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada.

Bystanders shared images of the harrowing moment on social media. It showed flames shooting into the air with plumes of smoke erupting from the truck. People in the area were running and screaming as emergency services worked to quell the fire.

The “shock wave” sent from the explosion damaged 32 surrounding vehicles, according to the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle carrying the gas tanker has allegedly overturned on the highway, triggering the blast.

Investigators noticed a logo on the gas tanker for the energy business Silza. Despite this, a company spokesperson denied that this was their vehicle.

“Forensic experts … are working at the scene to gather initial evidence and determine the cause of the incident,” said the prosecutor’s office. They have also launched an investigation “to establish accountability and ensure comprehensive care for the victims and their families.”

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City made a statement on Facebook in the aftermath of the incident. “The Mexico City Citizen Security Secretariat deeply regrets the sensitive death of the people who perished on September 10, as a result of the tragic explosion,” read the translated post.

“We join in the grief that overwhelms their families and friends and express our most sincere condolences.” The Secretariat confirmed officials were working in the area to aid the injured individuals.

Investigators are now looking into the driver’s condition. They are also determining whether the owner of the tanker followed regulations.