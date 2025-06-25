Massive Florida Sting Operation Dragon Eye Rescues 60 Missing Children, Suspects Arrested

A total of 60 children were rescued as part of a massive sting operation in Florida. The children were as young as 9 years old, and, as a result of the operation, eight suspects were arrested.

According to a release issued by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Monday, June 23, Operation Dragon Eye took place in the Tampa Bay Area. The operation was led by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, with the Office of Statewide Prosecution providing legal counsel. Additionally, 20 agencies collaborated with the U.S. Marshal’s Office to rescue the children.

“The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission,” Uthmeier said. “As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority.”

“If you victimize children, you’re going to prison, end of story.”

U.S. Marshal William Berger revealed that the 60 children were aged from 9 to 17 years old. They were debriefed and received physical and psychological care, and they will have “follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized.”

Children Rescued, Suspects Charged

Fox News Digital reported that, among the victims, several young girls were pregnant. One of them was carrying her trafficker’s child, which is a tragic example of the evils of human sex trafficking.

“I am appreciative of our DCF team members and key partners that provided critical information, helped shape recovery protocols, and secured safe housing and ongoing supports to ensure that every child recovered was met with care and compassion,” Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch added.

Furthermore, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass stated that 60 children being saved in the sting operation is a message to traffickers, saying that they will never feel safe in Florida.

“At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves,” Glass added. “And to any family still missing their child, we will never stop searching until we make sure they are brought home safely.”

A total of eight people were arrested. The suspects reportedly face charges such as human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession, and drug trafficking, as per Fox.