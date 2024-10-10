Police Rescue 15 People, Including Children, From Home Destroyed by Hurricane Milton in Dramatic Bodycam Footage

Mere hours after Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida, leaving devastation in its wake, police released bodycam footage showing more than a dozen people, including children, being rescued from a home damaged by a fallen tree.

The rescue took place after the deadly hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9, dropping more than 18 inches of rain and knocking out power for more than 3 million people across the state of Florida.

According to a Thursday morning press release from the City of Tampa, authorities received an emergency call about a tree falling on a single-story home occupied by 15 people.

The dramatic bodycam footage, recorded on Oct. 9 and subsequently uploaded to the Tampa PD’s YouTube channel, shows officers entering the home to help those inside.

Amidst the pouring rain and chaos caused by the hurricane, one police officer can be heard comforting a child as he helps them into his patrol vehicle. “It’s okay, bubba,” he says. “It’s okay. You’re okay.”

The house was clearly severely damaged by the fallen tree. Police reported, however, that they successfully transported all of the occupants to safety.

“They were transported to the closest shelter,” the city’s news release read. “One officer took the time to ensure the main power to the home was turned off before leaving.”

Hurricane Milton Leaves at Least 4 Dead in Florida, Police Search and Rescue Missions Underway

Four have been confirmed dead following Hurricane Milton and the outbreak of tornadoes sparked by the monstrous storm. The state expects the total number of casualties to rise in the coming days, however, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The third hurricane to slam the Florida coast this year, Milton caused wind gusts of 100 mph. These guests caused damage to countless homes and ripped the roof off Tropicana Field entirely.

Now that the sun is up, here’s a 360-degree view of the damage Hurricane Milton caused to Tropicana Field’s roof and the inside of the ballpark. Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZCtPHv6rE9 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 10, 2024

Tampa Police, of course, remains committed to the safety of its residents. In the news release, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw reassured the community of their continued efforts.

“Every member of this department is committed to the safety of our community. The swift actions taken by these officers during a break in the storm bands provided this family with a sense of safety in a time of fear and uncertainty.”

During a press briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that 48 people have been rescued by state search and rescue teams thus far.