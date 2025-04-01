Massive Fire Spreads to More Than 1,500 Acres, Prompting Mass Evacuations in California

A fire in California has prompted mass evacuations after spreading to more than 1,500 acres over the weekend.

ABC News reports that the fire, which has been dubbed the Silver Fire, was first reported at approximately 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Mar. 30, near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road, which is north of Bishop, California.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, the fire had grown to 1,589 acres, scorching nearly 2.5 square miles (about 6.5 square kilometers) of grass and brush. It is 47% contained.

In a statement, Cal Fire confirmed that the Silver Fire continues to burn in grass and brush in Inyo County. There was moderate growth since Monday morning. Firefighters have successfully stopped the forward spread.

“Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place as threats persist to structures, critical infrastructure, endangered species, watersheds, and cultural and heritage resources,” Cal Fire declared on its website. “The incident is in Unified Command with CAL FIRE, Bishop Fire Department, and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Crews will remain engaged overnight to strengthen containment lines and monitor for hotspots”.

“Incident command will continue to monitor the inclement weather, Cal Fire also shared. That is expected over the fire through tomorrow morning.”

Officials reported no injuries associated with the Silver Fire. Highway 6 is closed northbound and southbound from Five Bridges Road to State Route 120 E in Benton.

Multiple Communities in California Have Been Ordered to Evacuate After the Silver Fire Broke Out

AP News further reports that residents in approximately 800 homes near the California communities of Laws, Chalfant, and White Mountain Estates have been ordered to evacuate after the Silver Fire broke out.

Cal Fire also stated the Silver Fire was threatening land belonging to the Bishop Paiute Tribe and habitats for endangered species. This includes the Owens pupfish and desert bighorn sheep.

Cal Fire spokesperson Chloe Castillo also revealed that the potential of 65 mph gusts had limited flights by water-dropping helicopters. The wind has also kept air tankers grounded.

“The winds are very erratic,” she explained. “One minute they’re pushing north, the next they’re going east.”