Massive Change Coming To Golden Globes, Here’s How To Find Out The Winners

Rising COVID cases have been putting a stop to large gatherings all over the world, and it looks like this year’s Golden Globes is the latest cancellation. The 2022 Golden Globes were already planned to be a very different kind of event after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that puts on the event announced last year there would be no award show this year. Later, it announced the Golden Globes would still be awarded in a ceremony, but now it’s not saying that it will not be streamed either, making the ceremony a completely private affair.

How To Find Out Winners

Those who want to know the winners can check the Golden Globes website and Twitter account for live updates as the ceremony goes on. In addition to not streaming the award show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced that the show would not include a red carpet, audience, celebrity presenters, or press. This announcement came just days before the January 9th ceremony.

This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.



We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

The audience will be made up of only those who have donated or supported the HFPA, as well as big names in the organization. All attendees will have to show proof of vaccination and negative PCR test results. Kyle Bowser, the SVP of the Hollywood Bureau of the NAACP will be speaking about the Reimagine Coalition during the ceremony.

In addition to announcing the winners, the awards will “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program,” according to a statement on the Golden Globes website.

Golden Globes Controversy

It’s been a rough year, overall, for award shows, and the Golden Globes have maybe had it the worst. Last year, NBC announced it would not be airing the awards show after many called the organization out for its lack of diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said in a statement at the time. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Earlier this week the HFPA released a statement saying that they had “completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters.” So, tune into Twitter to see all the winners, which is about the most 2022 thing we’ve ever heard.