TBT: That Time Mary-Louise Parker Almost Married On-Screen Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan In Real Life

Mary-Louise Parker is known for her roles in movies like Fried Green Tomatoes and Red and TV shows like The West Wing and Weeds, but her romantic life is just as well-known. Did you know the actress was once engaged to her Weeds co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan?

Parker And Morgan Met On The Set Of ‘Weeds’

Parker starred in Weeds, a dramedy about a suburban mom making ends meet by selling marijuana, from 2005 to 2012. The show was critically acclaimed, and the actress won a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

Morgan appeared in just two episodes of Weeds as Parker’s character’s deceased husband, but it looks like he made an impression on the actress during his time on set. The pair started dating in late 2006.

Why Did They Break Up?

Things were reportedly rocky for the couple—they split briefly in 2007 but got back together soon after. Parker and Morgan announced their engagement in February of 2008. Sadly, just a few months later, the couple called it quits for good.

RELATED: Eva Mendes Had A Cheeky Response To Fan Who Asked If She Was Secretly Married To Ryan Gosling

Neither one has spoken publicly about the engagement. At the time of the breakup, Parker’s representatives said that they did not comment publicly on their clients’ private lives. Similarly, Morgan’s rep said she had no comment.

Parker’s Previous High-Profile Relationships

This was not the first high-profile breakup Parker had weathered. In 2003, the actress and longtime boyfriend Billy Crudup broke up. Parker was seven months pregnant with the couple’s son, and Crudup had left her for actress Claire Danes.

Morgan and Parker have both moved on from their relationship. Shortly after they called the engagement off, Parker started dating musician Charlie Mars. They eventually split in 2013. Morgan also started dating soon after their split.

Morgan’s Marriage To ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Hilarie Burton

In 2009, he was set up on a blind date with One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton by his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel, who worked with Burton on One Tree Hill.

The couple welcomed a son the following year and a daughter in 2018. Although many speculated that they had secretly wed sometime in 2014, Burton and Morgan actually didn’t tie the knot until 2019. Parker and Morgan’s relationship might not have lasted, but Weeds fans will always remember that the two cast members’ real-life chemistry.

More From Suggest