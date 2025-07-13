Marvel Star Addresses Allegations Made Against Him by His Ex-Wife

Years after his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence threats, Marvel star Jeremy Renner reflects on the “clickbait” allegations.

While speaking to The Guardian about his ex Sonni Pacheco’s claims, Renner said, “Whatever stress I’ve had in life, I’ve tried to find a way of laughing through it. And that’s where sometimes cynicism comes out – you think, ‘I’m just going to have a laugh at this stuff.'”

“Being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody,” he continued. “If certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

The Marvel star then confirmed he was referring to the allegations Pacheco made. “It’s all salaciousness that happened out there,” he pointed out. “It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people.”

Renner further noted that he doesn’t care about what others say. “They’re saying it for their own reasons and not for the right reason of the truth,” he said. “And I’m used to that, because I’m a public figure. I don’t read people’s reviews, I don’t read people’s comments. I don’t care. That’s not part of my life.”

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco married in early 2014 and share a daughter, Ava. However, Pacheco filed for divorce less than a year later, citing irreconcilable differences. During the divorce proceedings, Pacheco accused Renner of talking about killing her and then taking his own life. She called him an “unfit parent.”

Although she fought for sole custody of Ava, she and Renner now share custody. The divorce was finalized in 2019.

The Marvel Star Says He and His Ex ‘Get Along Very Well’ Despite the Previous Allegations

Despite the allegations Pacheco made, the Marvel star said he and his ex have a good co-parenting relationship.

“[We] get along very well,” he said. “And we’re in each other’s lives. It’s lovely.”

Renner then stated he wants to keep his personal life private. “Well, that’s because it’s no one’s business. It’s no one’s business,” he continued. “It’s great. She’s got a new baby and she sends me beautiful pictures.”

When asked if he currently has a partner, Renner added, “No, not at the moment. I’m pretty focused on my daughter and the foundation [RennerVation] for the kids.”