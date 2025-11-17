marvel-legend-receives-posthumous-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-5-years-after-his-death

More than five years after his death, Marvel legend Chadwick Boseman is receiving a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Videos by Suggest

According to Billboard, Boseman will be honored during a Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20. Among those speaking at the event will be Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis.

The Marvel star’s widow, Simon Leward-Bosmen, will accept the Walk of Fame star on his behalf. The new star will be located on at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., right in front of the Hollywood Experience.

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, shared in a statement, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman first made his way into the MCU as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. He appeared in the first Black Panther, The Avengers: Infinity War, and The Avengers: Endgame. Archive footage of Boseman from Captain America: Civil War was also used in Black Widow.

He further voiced his Black Panther character in the Marvel Disney+ series What If…?, which earned him a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding character voice-over performance.

The Marvel Star Died in 2020 Following a Battle With Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, following a battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

The actor died in his Los Angeles-area home with his wife and family by his side.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” Boseman’s family shared in a statement at the time. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman quietly battled the cancer and did not publicly speak out about his diagnosis.