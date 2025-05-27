Marvel Comics Legend Peter David Dead at 68, Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary comic book writer Peter David, a fan favorite for his epic run on The Incredible Hulk, has died.

Friend and fellow author Keith R.A. DeCandido announced his passing on Sunday.

“Just got the news that Peter David finally lost his rather lengthy battle with his failing physical form last night,” DeCandido penned on Facebook.

Since suffering a stroke in 2012, David faced numerous health challenges, including partial vision loss and limited mobility in his right leg and arm. His health took a further decline in 2022, prompting his wife, Kathleen, to launch a GoFundMe campaign to support him. The fundraiser aimed to help cover the growing medical expenses caused by additional strokes, kidney failure, and his overall deteriorating condition. By May 20, David was temporarily on a ventilator and under light sedation, though there had been some signs of improvement.

David was 68.

“I have a lot to say about him, but right now I’m just sad that I won’t get to enjoy his delightfully smart and funny presence ever again. And I’m also thinking of his wife Kathleen O’Shea David, and his daughters Ariel, Shana, Gwen, and Caroline,” DeCandido added in his tribute.

Later on Sunday, David’s wife confirmed his passing via his GoFundMe, attributing his death to a “cardiac event.” In the update, she gave a hat tip to her husband’s sardonic sense of humor.

“Right now, I am arranging for his cremation. He wanted to be stuffed and put in front of his computer. I had to point out a law in New York that doesn’t allow for that. So we settled on the ashes in front of the keyboard,” she wrote.

Peter David Redefined The Incredible Hulk

David’s 12-year tenure on the Hulk series redefined the character for generations of fans, infusing the story with unprecedented depth and emotional complexity. He explored themes like Bruce Banner’s traumatic past, delving into the abuse inflicted by his father, which provided a poignant and realistic foundation for the Hulk’s rage. This aspect was adapted for the green goliath’s first big-screen outing, Ang Lee’s Hulk, in 2003.

David also introduced iconic elements to the mythology, including the clever and calculating “Smart Hulk,” now a staple in the MCU films, and the enigmatic (and sometimes malevolent) grey persona, Joe Fixit.

He is also known for creating new characters in the Hulk universe, including the Riot Squad, the Pantheon, and the future villain version of the Hulk, the Maestro.

He also worked on X-Factor and Spider-Man 2099 for Marvel before moving to DC Comics in the ’90s. At DC, he revamped Aquaman, giving the character a hook hand and adding a mix of humor and realism to the often-mocked hero.

Since then, David has written for almost every major character in the DC and Marvel universes, along with numerous other comics, novels, and works across various publishers. Highlights include the Dark Tower comics for Marvel, co-authoring Stan Lee’s autobiography Amazing Fantastic Incredible, and writing several Star Trek novels.

David and artist Dale Keown were honored with the Eisner Award in 1992, winning in the “Best Writer/Artist” category for their work on Incredible Hulk.

David is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and his daughters: Ariel, Shana, Gwen, and Caroline.