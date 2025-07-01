Marvel Comics Legend Jim Shooter Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Jim Shooter, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics who launched his career as a comic book writer at just 14 years old, passed away on Monday.

According to Forbes, Shooter died following a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 73.

We are deeply saddened to hear Jim Shooter, former Editor-in-Chief, has passed away. Jim redefined the comic industry, and we will reflect on his undeniable legacy in the coming days. Our hearts are with his loved ones, and the many creators and fans who were touched by his work. pic.twitter.com/tFz6eTX0jU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 1, 2025

Comic book writer Mark Waid confirmed his death and honored Shooter’s legacy in a Facebook post.

“I’ve just received word that Jim Shooter passed away,” Waid began in a lengthy post. “I regret that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye, but I’m glad he’s finally at peace after years of suffering.”

According to Overstreet Access, Shooter began his professional comics career at just 14 years old by submitting story pitches inspired by the rising popularity of Marvel comics in the mid-1960s. His early work included writing for DC Comics on titles such as Adventure Comics, Superboy, Superman, and Legion of Super-Heroes.

Jim Shooter Joins Marvel Comics

After graduating from high school and spending several years working in advertising in New York City, Shooter joined Marvel Comics in 1976. Within just two years, he rose to the position of Editor-in-Chief, where he oversaw some of the most iconic storylines in Marvel’s history.

With Shooter in charge, Marvel experienced significant creative and commercial growth, including popular runs like Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s X-Men and Frank Miller’s Daredevil.

Shooter introduced major changes to Marvel, including the first company-wide crossover event, Secret Wars (inspiring some upcoming Avengers films). He also implemented the creator royalty system to recognize and reward writers and artists.

After departing Marvel, Shooter co-founded Valiant Comics in 1989, a publisher celebrated for reviving classic characters and introducing fresh fan favorites like Magnus, Robot Fighter, and Bloodshot. He also founded Defiant Comics and Broadway Comics, later branching into animation, custom comics, and children’s publishing.

Jim Shooter Announced Stepping Away from Conventions Just Weeks Ago

A fan favorite at comic book conventions nationwide in recent years, he announced on June 19 that he would be stepping away from public life due to health concerns.

“On behalf of Jim Shooter, due to health concerns, Jim is pausing upcoming public appearances at this time. We want to thank you for your continued support and understanding,” his Instagram message read.

Steve Geppi, founder and CEO of Gemstone Publishing, paid tribute to Shooter in the wake of his death.

“Jim Shooter, for being only 73 years old, spent the better part of 60 years making great comics,’ Geppi said, per Overstreet Access. “The comics produced during his tenure at Marvel remain some of the most creative, most popular work the company has ever produced. That’s not even to mention his early work for DC, or his later work for Valiant, Defiant, Broadway, and others. What a loss this is for our hobby and industry,” he added.