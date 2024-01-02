Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Hospitalized Following ‘Traumatic’ NYC Hit-and-Run

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in New York City.

Bernans was in critical condition after a driver crashed into the outdoor dining area of Chirp, a Manhattan restaurant, at around 1:30 am on Monday, a representative for the actress confirmed to People.

The actress is currently in stable condition, though she suffered extensive injuries including broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth. Thankfully, her young child was not with her at the time of the crash.

The hit-and-run reportedly occurred amid a police foot chase. Officers were informed of a physical assault involving a 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes and his 34-year-old female passenger.

“Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” the police statement added.

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound.” Police reported the driver then struck a food cart and four pedestrians, one of whom was Carrie Bernans.

Two policemen were injured in the crash as well, along with the vehicle’s female passenger. The driver then “mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again,” hitting two parked cars.

Finally, officers successfully removed the driver from the car, placing him into custody. First responders rushed the driver to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The remaining injured victims were hospitalized as well. The investigation surrounding the accident remains ongoing.

Carrie Bernans’ Mother Shares Graphic Hospital Images

Bernans’ mother, Patricia, took to Instagram to share the news as well as post graphic photos of her daughter in the hospital.

“She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident,” the horrified mother wrote.

“Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC,” she continued.

“Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings.”

“Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her.”