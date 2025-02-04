Marvel Actor and Pop Star Wife Officially Separate: Details on David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Split

Following months of public speculation, David Harbour and Lily Allen have called it quits after four years of marriage.

Sources close to the Stranger Things actor and singer revealed to People that the marriage has been “crumbling” and the duo has “split.”

The former couple were first romantically linked in 2019 after meeting through celebrity dating app Raya. They married that same year in Las Vegas. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Allen’s daughters, Marnie and Ethel, whom Allen shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, were in attendance.

Lily Allen opened up about her and David Harbour’s unconventional marriage when she shared details about her OnlyFans account, which she uses to sell photos of her feet. She stated in July 2024 that Harbour thought the account was “great.”

“At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me,” she explained during an episode of her BBC Sounds Miss Me? podcast.

Her podcast co-host, Miquita Oliver, jokingly said, “I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you. And we’re just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you’re having a great time.”

She then replied, “Well, you know what? It’s because in childhood, I was devoid of both. So, look, I’m just having my day in the sun.”

David Harbour Previously Opened Up About Finding His ‘Perfect Match’ With Lily Allen

While speaking to People in November 2023, David Harbour spoke about finding his “perfect match” with Lily Allen.

“Let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it’s nice for her to have her life and me to have my life,” he explained. “And for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time. We have these two kids, and it’s so great. We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”

In August 2024, Harbour revealed to Oliver his biggest “ick” about Allen. “She does this all the time – so she’ll be downstairs in the kitchen, maybe cooking or doing something, and I’ll be trying to live my life, do various things, and she’ll call me into the kitchen,” he said. “And it’ll be for some reason like, ‘David, David, do we have any cheese?’”

“I’ll (go to the kitchen), be like, ‘Yeah, there’s cheese here,’” he continued. “And then she’ll be like ‘Where are you going?’ And I’m like ‘Babe, I’m just going to live my life.’ She just looks at me, disappointed that I was going to go do my day, so I sit at the kitchen table, but she doesn’t want to talk or interact. She just wants me to be there as a presence.”

The actor pointed out that the interaction is a “deeply psychological thing.”

“This is one of those moments where my wife said, ‘Do not reveal too much,’” he added. “She just likes the comfort of people being with her in a room. I think she really values it, but she just doesn’t want to directly interact. She really values it though.”