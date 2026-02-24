Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Dies by Suicide

Martin Short’s eldest daughter, Katherine Elizabeth, has died.

Videos by Suggest

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the Short family told PEOPLE in a statement.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the LAPD responded to Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, where she had reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Katherine was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage. The couple also adopted two other children, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Devoted Her Professional Life to Social Work

Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker in private practice. She also worked part-time at the Amae Health clinic, providing community outreach, psychotherapy, and support for families and peers.

Martin Short, his wife Nancy (L), and daughter Katherine in 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender studies from New York University in 2006. Katherine also earned a master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Per PEOPLE, Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, she occasionally accompanied her father to events, such as the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.

Meanwhile, Short is currently on a two-man comedy and music tour with Steve Martin. Their next show is set for Friday at the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.