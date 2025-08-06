‘Married… with Children’ Star Hospitalized

Married… with Children star Christina Applegate was recently hospitalized amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate shared details about the situation while recording the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast from her hospital bed. She revealed she had struggled with severe pain that made her feel like her appendix was bursting.

While speaking with her podcast co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina Applegate opened up about the situation, which began while she was in Europe visiting family. Although she was feeling unwell during the trip, things took a turn while she was flying back, and she decided to go to the hospital immediately after arriving in Los Angeles.

“I’m like, I wanna be admitted,” Applegate recalled. I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done.”

Applegate said her condition worsened while in the hospital. One day after she was admitted, the actress woke up with extreme pain in her right side.

“Of course, my brain’s like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,” she said, noting the paint was “radiating” from the back to her front. “So much pain. I’m screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.

The scan showed that she had an infection in her right kidney, which was spreading to her left as well.

“I’m just gonna be here,” she said while continuing to be hospitalized with the infection. “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that’s where we’re at.”

The ‘Married… with Children’ Actress’ Doctors Initially Thought a UTI Led to Her Being Hospitalized

Applegate pointed out that the doctors treating her initially could have been an urinary tract infection (UTI) and questioned how she was wiping after urinating.

“Like, what am I back-wiping?” she questioned. “Like, seriously, I’m 5’3.”

The actress then stated that doctors had inquired whether she was using the front-to-back wiping method. She noted she has the “cleanest” vagina. “I’m a clean girl down yonder.”

Continuing to make jokes, Christina added, “I’m holding in a bag o’ tears right now. I sometimes fall into the nurse’s arms like a freako, just like crying.”

Thankfully, in a statement to PEOPLE, Applegate stated she was home following the latest hospitalization and has been treated for a kidney infection. “As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it’s a work in progress,” she shared. “I was there 7 days.”