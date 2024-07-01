‘Married at First Sight’ Star Andrew Jury Found Dead in Prison Hours Before Assault Trial

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury has died at age 33. Jury was in jail at Mt. Eden Corrections Facility at the time of his death.

He was hours away from a court hearing related to multiple charges – including assault with intent to injure, willful damage, and possession of an offensive weapon. His father, Ron Jury, told the New Zealand Herald that he was “struggling” in jail.

‘Married at First Sight’ Star Andrew Jury Dead at 33

Andrew Jury was arrested on April 2nd, and per his father, displayed “red flags” that weren’t picked up on by authorities while in jail. His family is “bewildered” and “deeply saddened” by his death.

The news of Jury’s passing was first broken by his former castmates, Brett and Angel Renall.

“It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury,” their statement began. “We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery also released a statement on Jury’s passing.

“Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury. WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously. And has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process. Including pre-screening, during production, and after broadcast.”

This is a developing story.