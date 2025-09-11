maroon-5-singer-adam-levine-suddenly-falls-ill

Maroon 5’s resident sexy strutter and frontman, Adam Levine, was forced to pull out of an upcoming show due to “a bug” he picked up.

Videos by Suggest

At the last minute, the “Harder to Breathe” hitmakers canceled Thursday’s pop-up gig at the Nashville venue 6th & Peabody, citing that the 46-year-old singer had a very sore throat.

The venue posted a personal note from Levine and the group last night on Instagram, giving details on his ailment.

“Hey guys, really bummed to say that we have to cancel our surprise pop-up show tomorrow at 6th & Peabody,” the “Lips on You” singer wrote.

“I’ve been at the ENT all morning. I picked up a bug, and my throat is inflamed. I’ve been advised to rest and not travel,” Levine added.

However, Levine promised to make it back to the venue once he’s recovered.

“I am so sorry we can’t pull this off at this time. I was really excited to do another pop-up in Nashville, but we will be back very soon. Owe you a big show!”

“Hey y’all, sad to say this will be rescheduled due to @adamlevine being sick,’ 6th & Peabody wrote in its caption before adding, “There will be a new date soon!”

“We’re sad too, so come down and drink with us anyways!” they concluded, hoping not all is lost.

Fans React to Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Backing Out of Show at the Last Second

Of course, the comments section to the post was full of disappointed pop music fans.

“Canceled or rescheduled?” one confused fan wrote, adding a crying emoji. “Nooooooooo,” a second wordsmith added. “Brb, chasing this news down with some White Lightnin’ moonshine,” a third dispondent onlooker wrote, adding a frowning emoji.

Meanwhile, yet another Nashville denizen was in disbelief that Adam Levine and company were actually set to play the venue.

“Wait, what? The flyers for their pop-up were real, and it was gonna be with y’all?!? Daaammmnnnittt,” they wrote.

Here’s hoping Levine and crew will return to Music City in the near future…bug-free.