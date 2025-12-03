Mark T. Jordan Has Died

Veteran musician Mark T. Jordan, who collaborated with artists such as Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Newton-John, and Jackson Browne, has passed away.

Big Shoes Band, a Nashville-based progressive blues band where Jordan played keyboard and sang, announced his death on Facebook on Tuesday.

“On behalf of Qualified Records and the Big Shoes Band, we are saddened to share that the preeminent musician Mark T. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2025,” the post read alongside a snapshot of Jordan performing on stage.

“In addition to his notable work with the Big Shoes Band in Nashville, his credits that span over a highly successful 50+ year career include: Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Skaggs, Dave Mason, Jackson Browne, Olivia Newton-John, Rita Coolidge, Taj Mahal, Lyle Lovett, Wynona Judd, Delbert McClinton, and dozens of other artists, the post continued.

“The entire team at Qualified Records was honored to work closely with Mark on the band’s last two #1 USA charting albums, Fresh Tracks, and the most recent, King Size,” the label added. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a first-rate musician, human, lyricist, producer, and songwriter by so many.”

“Mark’s substantial legacy lives on through his wide variety of contributions to our musical culture,” the post concluded.

Fans Pay Tribute to Mark T. Jordan

In the comments section, fans mourned the loss of the veteran musician.

“I am so sad to hear this, but sooo happy we got to hear him play, and to visit with him several evenings after he performed with Big Shoes,” one fan wrote. “He was a great storyteller and absolutely loved playing music with his friends. Heaven gained another great music legend. RIP Mark T. Jordan!”

“This makes me so sad. I was honored to have met him. He was so easy to talk to. Loved to hear the stories he told. He will be greatly missed,” another fan wrote.

Jordan’s Music Featured in Several High-Profile Hollywood Projects

Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, Jordan lived in Nashville, Tennessee. After studying at the University of Pennsylvania, he became an independent musician who dedicated his life to writing, singing, and sharing his talent.

In addition to his recording career, Jordan also contributed music to ABC Afterschool Specials in the ’90s, according to IMDb.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jordan’s credits also include co-writing music for the CBS TV series Married People (1990-91), performing in The Rose (1978) starring Bette Midler, and contributing to the soundtrack for Happy, Texas (2004). Jordan also had a song placed in Logan Lucky (2017), which starred Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.