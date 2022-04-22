Why ‘NCIS’ Fans Might Recognize Mark Harmon’s Son, Sean

Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS for decades. Fans of the show may recognize another face, that of Harmon’s son Sean Harmon. Why is that? Here’s the explanation.

Who Is Sean Harmon?

Not much is made of the Harmon family dynasty, but it’s been going strong for over eighty years. Mark’s parents are 1940 Heisman trophy winner Tom Harmon and actress Elyse Knox. Knox starred in dozens of films during the forties, including The Mummy’s Tomb. The couple had three children, with Mark’s sisters Kristen and Kelly also going into acting.

Pam Dawber married Mark on March 21, 1987. About a year later, they welcomed a son, Sean Thomas Harmon. A few years after that, they had another son: Ty Christian Harmon. It’s easy to miss this because the family seldom poses for photographs together. Ty is a screenwriter but he’s fiercely private, with very few credits to his name and no social media to speak of.

Keep It In The Family

A bit of a renaissance man, Sean is an actor, director, and stunt performer. He was the stunt coordinator on Dumba and Dumber To of all things and is currently doing stunts for the upcoming Billy Zane film The Other Side of Bliss. He also directed and co-wrote Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown, co-writing with his brother Ty. If the title alone is any indication, it has to be great.

A Familiar Face

Whether NCIS fans are aware of it or not, they’ve been watching Sean for years. He played a young Leroy Gibbs in seven episodes of the series going back to 2008. His credits don’t end there either: Sean also appeared on a 2015 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as Charlie Connor. Perhaps it’s all nepotism, or maybe he just nailed that audition.

Outside the NCIS universe, Sean appeared in numerous shorts and TV movies. In 2021 he starred in Thicker. More importantly, he got engaged last year. Perhaps the Harmon family dynasty will continue for another generation.

Mark On Sean

In A 2020 interview with ET, Mark spoke about how much pride he has for Sean: “I’m proud of him taking his work seriously and how he approaches being an actor — not just on this show.” He threw love Ty’s way, too: “I’m proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do and I’m proud that they get up in the morning and try to do that every day.”

Who knows, perhaps Sean will come back to NCIS before his father does. There’s certainly room for a spin-off series here if CBS felt like it.

