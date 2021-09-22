Mark Consuelos Has A Naughty Way To Solve All Of Kelly Ripa’s Problems

Power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared some intimate details about how they deal with problems in their marriage on Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Consuelos was on the daytime talk show filling in for Ripa’s usual co-host Ryan Seacrest and the Riverdale star wasted no time spilling his unconventional method to ease stress and “nip things in the bud” when it comes to his wife’s problems.

Mark Consuelos Guest Hosts Live!

Mark Consuelos, a frequent flier on Live! With Kelly And Ryan, stopped by the show on Monday and the heat between him and his wife Kelly Ripa was nearly enough to melt the audience where they sat. The two walked out to enthusiastic cheers from the audience, which is much smaller than usual thanks to COVID-19 protocols, and already the two’s chemistry was palpable.

They kicked off the show by discussing their latest obsession, Jessica Chastain’s newest project Scenes From A Marriage. While talking about a “life-changing moment” that took place between two characters, Consuelos admitted, “For a moment, I think that maybe they’re gonna, like, do adult time? Do sexy time? Did you get that?”

Ripa laughed and exclaimed, “Well, but you think that about everything!” She turned to the audience and revealed, “Like there are scenes in The Godfather and he’s like, ‘I thought for a minute they were gonna–’” Consuelos jumped in to defend himself, citing his CW teen drama Riverdale as evidence that even in the darkest of times, some characters enjoy getting a little one-on-one time with their romantic partners.

“On Riverdale, when there’s like, people are getting shot and killed, the kids have sex. That’s a reaction,” he argued. Ripa shot back, “But Riverdale, we can all agree, is one of the great CW softcore pornos, ever, of all time. Somehow airing at 8pm on Wednesdays.”

How Problems Are Handled In The Consuelos Household

Both Consuelos and the studio audience laughed at Ripa’s description, and brilliant promotion work, before Consuelos explained, “Listen, that’s how I deal with stress.” Ripa cracked up, then confirmed that the drama going down in Scenes From A Marriage would never happen “in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud – immediately.”

She began imitating her husband of 25 years, “Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.” She continued, “Cause everything for Mark is settled with –”

“Love,” Consuelos supplied. Ripa took it one step further by adding, “Love and sexy time.” Laughingly, Consuelos defended himself, “Not everything, not everything.”

Kelly Ripa Can’t Get Enough Of Husband’s Sexy Problem Solving

“Just about almost everything,” Ripa retorted, looking like the cat that ate the canary. Consuelos, proving he’s a veteran married man, agreed, “Yeah, just about everything.”

The discussion quickly moved on, but it was definitely hot enough to leave the audience fanning themselves for several minutes as they recovered.

The two are constantly sharing sizzling photos together on social media, so you’d think we’d be used to their dynamic chemistry by now, but it might be one of those things that we never get over.