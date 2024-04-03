mark-coleman-gifted-ufc-tickets-after-saving-parents-from-house-fire

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman is still recovering from a sudden house fire that occurred in March Amid the blaze Coleman had to rescue his parents. However, he was not able to save everyone. His dog Hammer passed away in the tragedy.

Mark Coleman Gifted Tickets to UFC 300

Although the last few weeks have been a somber time for Coleman, he did recently get some news that lifted his spirits. UFC founder Dana White

is hooking him up with tickets to UFC 300 in Las Vegas in April.

“Ex-MMA star Mark Coleman is getting the royal treatment after heroically saving his parents from a house fire last month … with Dana White’s organization hooking him up with tickets to UFC 300!!” TMZ wrote.

“The former heavyweight champion shared the exciting news on Tuesday … saying he and his daughters will be present when the big event goes down in Las Vegas next weekend.”

It will be great to see Coleman out and about at the event. Last month, he revealed that he was still recovering from several injuries he sustained in the fire.

“My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt but I’m very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it’s in my higher power’s hands. He wants me to move forward today and I am,” he said last month.

Max Holloway Makes Noble Request for Hero

White couldn’t have picked a better event to host the former UFC champion. The card features a host of star-studded bouts, including Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje facing off for the BMF title. Holloway said that amid all Coleman has gone through since last month, it would be appropriate for him to present the belt to the winner.

“Holloway spoke out in support of Coleman on Monday … saying the UFC legend should present the belt after the fight, as he’s the REAL BMF for risking everything for his loved ones,” TMZ added.

Coleman must be grateful for all the love he is receiving for his heroic efforts. But he says that the main thing he wants to use this tragedy for is to motivate someone else.

“I’m just grateful. I’ll continue to motivate people to move forward and be a better version of themselves,” he said. “You never know when you’re gonna need it, so let’s go. Let’s start today. Tomorrow’s not promised. Get moving!”